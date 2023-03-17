Students, CPD officers competing in Safe Streets Chicago basketball tournament
CHICAGO (CBS) -- March Madness is coming to the South Side Friday for a basketball tournament with students and Chicago police officers.
Safe Streets Chicago is hosting the event.
That's a student lead public safety coalition on a mission to create partnerships between the community and police.
Students and officers will play together, and each team will have one student coach and one officer coach.
The tournament is at 3:30 p.m. at Leo High School.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.