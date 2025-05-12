Leo Catholic High School students, alumni to honor Pope Leo XIV during prayer service

Students and alumni at Leo Catholic High School will hold a prayer service on Monday morning, honoring the first American pontiff, Pope Leo XIV.

In his first press conference since being elected, the Dolton native shared his vision for peace and delivered a direct message to the media. Although he spoke from Rome, his message resonates throughout the world.

He calls for peaceful communication and thanks journalists worldwide for sharing stories illuminating truth, humanity, and hope.

Wrapping up in the last few minutes, Pope Leo the 14th spoke from the heart, evoking gratitude, praising journalists who risked their lives covering war, and calling for the release of those imprisoned simply for seeking the truth.

He thanked members of the press for their storytelling from Holy Week through Monday, capturing what he called "the beauty of the Catholic faith."

The newly elected pope said true peace begins with how we look at one another, how we listen, and how we speak. He urged the world to choose words that heal over ones that harm.

"Dear friends, we will get to know each other better over time. We have experienced, we can say together, truly special days. We have shared them through every form of media, TV, radio, and social media. I sincerely hope that each of us can say that these days unveiled a bit of the mystery of humanity and left us with the desire for love and peace."

The prayer service begins at 9 a.m. at Leo Catholic High School, and the school is calling it a full blessing.

Leaders say this moment—celebrating a hometown hero turned holy father—will show the young men on the South Side that faith and service can take them anywhere.