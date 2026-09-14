Student on school bus grabs aids gun, shoots out window on South Side, school says

A school bus window was shot out after a student on board got hold of a gun from a bus aide on Monday afternoon, according to school officials.

The assistant principal at Minnie Miñoso Elementary said a student with disabilities grabbed a gun belonging to the aide and fired a shot, damaging the window.

No one was injured. The incident happened some time after 2 p.m. but the exact time was not immediately known.

The school went into soft lockdown for a period after the incident, and students were being released from school in waves.

Minnie Miñoso Academy is formerly McClellan Elementary School. The school changed its name back in 2023 to honor the White Sox Hall of Famer Minnie Miñoso.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.