12-year-old arrested for bringing loaded gun to school in East Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 12-year-old has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to school on Tuesday in East Chicago, Indiana.
Police said, around 8 a.m., officers responded to reports of a student with a gun at Lighthouse Charter School, 3916 Pulaski St.
A student had told a teacher they heard classmates talking about having a gun at the school, and after staff determined which child had a gun, a 12-year-old was taken to the principal's office, and recovered a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun. The school was placed on soft lockdown.
Police took the 12-year-old into custody, and the child was taken to Lake County Juvenile Jail, facing a charge of dangerous possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.
In a letter to parents, Lighthouse officials urged parents to check their child's bookbag before they leave for school.
And beginning Wednesday, the school will check all students' bags using metal detectors.
