Watch CBS News
Local News

12-year-old arrested for bringing loaded gun to school in East Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 12-year-old has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to school on Tuesday in East Chicago, Indiana.

Police said, around 8 a.m., officers responded to reports of a student with a gun at Lighthouse Charter School, 3916 Pulaski St.

A student had told a teacher they heard classmates talking about having a gun at the school, and after staff determined which child had a gun, a 12-year-old was taken to the principal's office, and recovered a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun. The school was placed on soft lockdown.

Police took the 12-year-old into custody, and the child was taken to Lake County Juvenile Jail, facing a charge of dangerous possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.

In a letter to parents, Lighthouse officials urged parents to check their child's bookbag before they leave for school.

And beginning Wednesday, the school will check all students' bags using metal detectors.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 2:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.