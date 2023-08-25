Watch CBS News
Student arrested after bringing gun into high school in Palatine

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- A high school student is arrested after police say the person tried to enter the school with a gun in northwest suburban Palatine.

The student walked into the school well after classes started on Monday, according to police.

That student was stopped by security and the school resource officer.

It was then during a search the gun was discovered.

The student was taken into custody without incident.

CBS Chicago Team
August 25, 2023

