Annual Strut for Strays in Skokie, Illinois helps raise money for homeless pets

Strut for Strays in Skokie helps raise money for homeless pets

The Community Animal Rescue Effort, or C.A.R.E., in Skokie is hosting their annual Strut for Strays in September to raise money to help homeless pets.

C.A.R.E. has been on Main Street in Skokie since 1987. They brought Strider, one of their dogs available for adoption, to CBS News Chicago Thursday as they discussed their upcoming event.

Strider is a playful, loving husky who traveled from Texas to the north suburbs in search of his forever family. He loves toys, playing, hikes, parks and long walks.

The group's annual Strut for Strays will be held on Saturday, Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. starting at the McGrath Evanston Subaru on Oakton Street. It's a two and a half mile walk down the Northshore Sculpture Path on McCormack Blvd. and back. The goal is to raise $44,00 for homeless pets.