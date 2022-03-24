Struggling with property taxes bills, some say Willie Wilson's gas giveaway is much welcome and much needed

Some say Willie Wilson's gas giveaway is much welcome and much needed

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- Round two of the big Chicago area gas giveaway begins Thursday morning at 7 a.m. – and with a steep increase in prices lately, many say it is a big help they need during tough times.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Wednesday night, whether or not a free $50 fill-up will really make a difference depends on whom you talk to. But some homeowners in the south suburbs say it does – especially given that they are also trying to pay property tax bills after a huge jump.

It is one reason they are willing to wait for free gas.

For Veronica Gregory, keeping the fridge stocked doesn't come easy. The retired teacher finds herself stretching her dollar these days.

"Being a homeowner – and you're a single homeowner - it's a lot of responsibilities," Gregory said.

That is why she will be up early Thursday morning.

"I will be out of my door before 6 to get in that line on Pulaski," Gregory said.

She will be going to BP the gas station at 183rd Street and Pulaski Road in Country Club Hills. It is one of more than 40 stations across Chicago and the suburbs where drivers can get a $50 fill-up, thanks solely to businessman Dr. Willie Wilson.

"This is a blessing for me," Gregory said. "I'm a retired teacher for 37 and half years."

Ms. Gregory wasn't able to get in line in the last giveaway. But it has now expanded to the suburbs.

"This hits home for me," she said.

And to those perplexed about why someone would wait in a long line to fill up, Gregory reminds them that even the middle class is hurting.

"You just kind of get overlooked when you're in the middle," Gregory said. "Nobody thinks about the people in the middle. You never qualify for anything."

"It's your gas. It's your light. It's your phone bill. It's some of everything," added William Baker.

A prior commitment will prevent Baker from participating in this Thursday's giveaway.

"I was in last line and got there too late," he said.

But like so many, Baker said can't understand the criticism of the long lines or the million-dollar gesture of former Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson.

"People say he has a motive - oh well," Baker said. "because he's out in the south suburbs now, and they don't vote for him if he runs for mayor for the City of Chicago."

The gas giveaway starts at 7 a.m. Thursday. For a full list of locations for the giveaway, and all the dos and don'ts for the city and suburbs, follow this link.