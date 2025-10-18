String of burglaries prompts Chicago police warning

A string of robberies reported in West Loop Gate, Printer's Row, and South Loop neighborhoods has prompted a police warning.

Police said in each incident, a burglar forcibly entered businesses through front glass windows and doors and took money from cash registers.

The suspect was seen wearing a black jacket or white sweatshirt, black jeans, and a baseball hat.

The burglaries took place at the following locations from October

600 block of W. Lake St on October 10 at 1:42 a.m.

600 block of S. Clark St at 7:06 a.m.

500 block of W. Roosevelt Rd on at 2:20 a.m

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.