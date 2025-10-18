Watch CBS News
String of burglaries prompts Chicago police warning

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A string of robberies reported in West Loop Gate, Printer's Row, and South Loop neighborhoods has prompted a police warning. 

Police said in each incident, a burglar forcibly entered businesses through front glass windows and doors and took money from cash registers. 

The suspect was seen wearing a black jacket or white sweatshirt, black jeans, and a baseball hat. 

The burglaries took place at the following locations from October

  • 600 block of W. Lake St on October 10 at 1:42 a.m. 
  • 600 block of S. Clark St at 7:06 a.m. 
  • 500 block of W. Roosevelt Rd on at 2:20 a.m

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

