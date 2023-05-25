CPD issue alert following string of armed carjackings, robberies on West Side

Police warn of armed carjackings, robberies on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police issued a warning about a series of armed carjackings and robberies on the city's West Side.

Police say thieves are targeting people on their way to or from work, and food delivery drivers.

They are described as several males between 17-21 years old wearing black masks and blue gloves. Police say they would exit a stolen vehicle with handguns and demand the victim's property.

More than two dozen robberies have taken place since April 22 - most of them in the early morning hours in various locations on the West Side.

Incident times and locations:

• 4100 block of West Wabansia on April 22 and April 23, 10:00 a.m.

• 2600 to 3200 South from Pulaski to Kostner

• 100 block of North Karlov on April 23, at 4:08 a.m.

• 3700 block of West Potomac on April 23, at 5:01 a.m.

• 1100 block South from Pulaski to Kostner

• 2600 block of South Sawyer Avenue on April 24, at 5:36 a.m.

• 700 block of North Sawyer Avenue on April 24, at 5:45 a.m.

• 2600 block of S Hamlin on April 27, at 4:50 a.m.

• 4300 block of West Hirsch on April 27, at 5:00 a.m.

• 1500 block of N Kedvale on April 27, at 5:15 a.m.

• 1100 block of North Central Park on April 27, at 5:45 a.m.

• 1900 block of North Ridgeway on May 02, between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m.

• 2700 block of South Lawndale on May 02, at 5:00 a.m.

• 2100 block of West Cullerton on May 02, at 4:45 a.m.

• 2000 block of North Hamlin on May 02, at 5:24 a.m.

• 4000 block of West Thomas on May 02, at 5:40 a.m.

• 1600 block of North Sawyer on May 02, at 5:53 a.m.

• 2000 block of North Pulaski on May 02, at 5:54 a.m.

• 3200 block of West Polk on May 24, between 12:01 a.m. and 7:15 a.m.

• 2400 block of South Drake on May 24, at 6:30 a.m.

• 2400 block of South Kedzie on May 24, at 6:44 a.m.

• 900 block of North St. Louis on May 24, at 6:59 a.m.

• 800 block of North Keystone on May 24, at 7:05 a.m.

• 4000 block of West Hirsch on May 24, at 7:05 a.m.

• 600 block of North Trumbull on May 24, at 7:48 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.