CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a roller-coaster week of up and down temps, we have a fantastic stretch of weather ahead.

CBS News Chicago

Sunshine returns for most of the week with temperatures mostly in the 70s and low 80s.

Today:

Mostly sunny. High 68. Cooler lakeside.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Low 52.

Tomorrow:

Sunny. High 77.

