StreetWise founded 30 years ago today; social enterprise helping people experiencing homeless
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Celebrating 30 years of helping Chicagoans in need.
StreetWise magazine was founded on this day in 1992 and on Wednesday today its staff held a celebration at its headquarters and at Union Station.
The award-winning, independent news source is the nation's longest-running street publication, but StreetWise is more than a magazine.
It's a social enterprise helping people experiencing homelessness and those at risk. StreetWise has 115 active vendors who make around $2.00 for every magazine they sell, plus tips.
"They saw me and they helped me when I thought there was no help. So it's like, I wouldn't turn my back on them," said vendor Kianna Drummond. "Even if I do find another job, I still would purchase magazines."
Vendors sell about 13,000 magazines a month for $3.00 each.
