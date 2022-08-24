StreetWise founded 30 years ago today; social enterprise helping people experiencing homeless

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Celebrating 30 years of helping Chicagoans in need.

StreetWise magazine was founded on this day in 1992 and on Wednesday today its staff held a celebration at its headquarters and at Union Station.

The award-winning, independent news source is the nation's longest-running street publication, but StreetWise is more than a magazine.

It's a social enterprise helping people experiencing homelessness and those at risk. StreetWise has 115 active vendors who make around $2.00 for every magazine they sell, plus tips.

"They saw me and they helped me when I thought there was no help. So it's like, I wouldn't turn my back on them," said vendor Kianna Drummond. "Even if I do find another job, I still would purchase magazines."

Vendors sell about 13,000 magazines a month for $3.00 each.

We are at Union Station celebrating #StreetWise30 years! The first issue was published Aug 24, 1992! Posted by StreetWise on Wednesday, August 24, 2022