Street renamed to honor fallen Chicago Police Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been one year since the City of Chicago lost Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso in the line of duty. Now, the city is honoring his memory by making a permanent change in the officer's own neighborhood.

"It makes me feel proud, you know?" said Maryfer Rios.

The corner of Marquette and Lawndale in the West Lawn neighborhood filled with people and pride on Saturday.

"I've never seen this many people here before," Rios said.

Chicago police, firefighters, city leaders, and neighbors celebrated an officer who left a mark on people like Rios.

"Yeah, he did," Rios said. "We never spoke to him, but either way, he was one of ours, regardless. It was kind of hard watching all of it happen last year.

Officer Vásquez Lasso responded to a domestic call and chased after a young man with a gun. Police say that 18-year-old shot and killed Vásquez Lasso.

"Andrés Vásquez Lasso showed nothing but courage as a Chicago Police officer," said CPD Supt. Larry Snelling.

"Know that the memory of your son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend will live in the stories that we share about him," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "The impact that he has had on everyone that he touched."

"He was a family man, and I really admire that in someone," said Rios.

One year later, renaming a street is the least a city can do to honor sacrifice. Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso Road runs right past his family's home.

"It's the gesture that he really did deserve," said Rios. "I just think this is beautiful."

It's a street where pride and gratitude intersect.