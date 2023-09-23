Watch CBS News
Street closures begin ahead of Chicago Half Marathon

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're just a day away from the Chicago half marathon in Jackson Park.

If you're planning to drive on the South Side, expect street closures.

Hayes Road will close from Dusable Lake Shore Drive to Cornell Avenue. Richards Drive will also close from Hayes to Marquette.

Those closures will begin at 8 a.m.

As a reminder, Dusable Lake Shore Drive will be closed starting at 6 a.m. Sunday. Both the north and southbound lanes will be shut down starting at the McCormick Street Bridge to Marquette.

You don't have to wait until Sunday to get in on all the action. A pre-race party will happen on Saturday on the Near West Side.

Runners can pick up their packets and enjoy food and festivities at Veriport Chicago near Hastings and Wood Street.

The event will happen from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

First published on September 23, 2023 / 7:58 AM

