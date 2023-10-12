Chicago First Alert Weather: Stray showers in the evening, heavy rain by Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We get a break from the rain this afternoon with only stray showers expected into tonight.

Heavy rain increases during the day Friday as the main frontal system arrives. The storm threat is questionable, as severe parameters are looking a little less impressive on Thursday, but that could change.

The time frame for heaviest rain is from noon to sunset on Friday with the passage of the front. The flood threat is our biggest concern with this system.

Once it moves east of us later Friday night, the cool winds will wrap around the system creating lake-enhanced rain showers and gusty winds. A raw weekend ahead with temperatures running a good 10 degrees below average.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY & BREEZY. LOW 53.

FRIDAY: HEAVY RAIN INCREASES. ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH AROUND 60. GUSTY WINDS.

SATURDAY: BREEZY AND WET WITH RAIN LIKELY. HIGH 56.

SUNDAY: MORNING SHOWERS NEAR THE LAKE. HIGH 54.

