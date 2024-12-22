Strat's Drive-Thru in Chicago's west suburbs turns off grills permanently

VILLA PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- The iconic Strat's Drive-Thru in west suburban Villa Park shut off the grill for good Sunday evening.

Sunday night marked the last night in business for Strat's, after 38 years.

Last week, the owners of Strat's posted on Facebook that a national tire company made an offer too good to refuse, so the owners have decided to take the cash and head south for good weather.

The owners said the building that houses Strat's will be torn down.

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night, Strat's has seen huge crowds.

"I'm thankful for my many, many, many employees over the years and our millions of customers trust in us. I wish you all a future filled with promise and possibilities," owner Strat Matsas posted to Facebook last week. "All I can say it was a great journey. There was lots of laughter, lots of crying, lots of sweating and some bleeding over the 38.5 years."

Other recent restaurant, bar closures announced in Chicago

Strat's is one of several notable Chicago restaurants to announce their closing in recent weeks.

Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant, a mainstay at 4806 N. Broadway in the Uptown neighborhood for 45 years, went out of business this past Friday.

Founded by Peruvian immigrant Lucy Matthew, Fiesta Mexicana opened in 1979—and operated a second at 2423 N. Lincoln Ave. from 1985 to 2019. As recalled by Eater.com in a 2016 story, the original Uptown location of the restaurant became a favorite amongst both families and the late-night crowd—who enjoyed Mariachi bands and other entertainment in addition to the food.

On Saturday, the popular eatery Edzo's Burger Shop went out of business after 15 years at 1571 Sherman Ave.in downtown Evanston. Owner Eddie Lakin wrote that he has been looking for new locations for Edzo's and has identified a couple of possibilities, but nothing is certain.

A couple of popular bars this month also announced their plans to close.

McNally's, at 11136 S. Western Ave. in Beverly, announced Dec. 11 that last call had arrived—though a closure date has not been announced. The bar has been in the ownership of the same family since 1989.

For many years, McNally's has been known for its marquee sign that often put out messages taunting Cubs fans—being deep in White Sox fan territory as it is.

On Dec. 18, Old Town Pour House, a popular craft beer and sports bar at 1419 N. Wells St. in the Old Town neighborhood, announced its final day in business would be Sunday, Jan. 5.

"For the past 13 years, Old Town Pour House on Wells Street has been at the heart of Chicago's Old Town neighborhood, serving as a gathering place for unforgettable moments," the bar wrote. "From cheering on the Cubs during their historic 2016 World Series win to celebrating the Blackhawks' Stanley Cup victories in 2013 and 2015, we've cherished every moment shared with our incredible guests."

Old Town Pour House also has locations in west suburban Oak Brook and Naperville, which will both remain open.