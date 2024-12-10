Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood to close after 45 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant, a mainstay in the Uptown neighborhood for 45 years, announced Tuesday that it is going out of business.

The restaurant, at 4806 N. Broadway, announced that it will close its doors for good on Friday, Dec. 20.

"The decision to close our doors after 45 years comes with a heavy heart," Fiesta Mexicana owners Tania, Vincenzo, and Maritza D'Agostino wrote in a social media post. "This difficult decision was made due to the challenges COVID-19 presented and the increased changes these last 24 months."

Founded by Peruvian immigrant Lucy Matthew, Fiesta Mexicana opened in 1979.

As recalled by Eater.com in a 2016 story, the restaurant became a favorite amongst both families and the late-night crowd—who enjoyed Mariachi bands and other entertainment in addition to the food.

"It has been a privilege to serve you, new and old guests. Seeing you come in as children with your parents and to now seeing you come in as adults with your own families has been an honor," the owners wrote. "You have become part of our Fiesta family and we are humbled to have been part of yours."

Back when Fiesta Mexicana opened, the Uptown Theatre was still going strong as a concert venue—hosting Rod Steward, the Allman Brothers Band, Bob Marley and The Wailers, Santana, and The Grateful Dead in 1979 alone. The onetime Vaudeville and movie palace shut down in 1981, and remains shuttered and frozen in time despite continuing efforts to restore and reopen it.

Fiesta Mexicana is also located in the same building as the Green Mill jazz club—a Chicago classic that for decades has drawn packed houses for its jazz concerts and swing dance nights. Two other iconic concert venues—the Riviera Theatre and the Aragon Ballroom—are located across Lawrence Avenue and Broadway, respectively.

A second Fiesta Mexicana location—at 2423 N. Lincoln Ave. just northwest of the six-way intersection with Halsted Street and Fullerton Avenue in Lincoln Park—opened in 1985 and closed in 2019. Founder Matthew died in 2016.