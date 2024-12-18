Edzo's Burger shop to close this weekend after 15 years in Evanston, Illinois

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The popular eatery Edzo's Burger Shop announced Wednesday that it is going out of business after 15 years in downtown Evanston.

Owner Eddie Lakin made the announcement Wednesday. He said the last day for the restaurant at 1571 Sherman Ave. would be this coming Saturday, Dec. 21.

This does not necessarily mean the end altogether for Edzo's, Lakin wrote. He wrote that he has been looking for new locations for Edzo's and has identified a couple of possibilities, but nothing is certain.

"When I opened in 2009, my kids were 3 and 1. Now they're 19 and 16. My life is in a different place than it was back then, it's time to regroup and reassess," Lakin wrote. "It's been a really good run. I'm blessed to have had all the support we've enjoyed from the community and only hope that we've given back as much love and good memories as we've gotten."

Edzo's touts itself as offering "Evanston's best burgers, fries and milkshakes."

In February of this year, the Northwestern University student paper The Daily Northwestern rated Edzo's as having the best burger in Evanston.

"With expansive menu offerings including 5-onion fries and the blue cheese burger, Edzo's is anything but your average burger spot," wrote Daily Northwestern reporter Caroline Killilea. "The restaurant offers a burger for everyone, from a popular BBQ bacon cheddar burger, a Beyond Burger and a vegan, plant-based option."

In addition to boosting the food at Edzo's, Killilea also took note of the "eclectic" and "lively" and "eclectic" interior, "with bright orange chairs and a fun wall mural that features Northwestern's Weber Arch."

Edzo's previously closed in February 2022 due to concerns about COVID-19 and slow winter business, and reopened in September of the same year.

Edzo's shares an entrance with Italian eatery Trattoria Demi at the fork where Orrington Avenue splits off from Sherman Avenue, just south of Davis Street.

Edzo's previously also had a location at 2218 N. Lincoln Ave. in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood, which closed in 2014 after only about two years in business.