McNally's bar, a fixture in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, is going out of business after 35 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The self-appointed Best Bar on Western is closing its doors.

McNally's, at 11136 S. Western Ave. in Beverly, said last call has arrived—and the owners have decided to close for good.

The bar has been in the ownership of the same family since 1989.

"More importantly, you, who make up this amazing neighborhood have been a part of our lives for 35 years," a notice on McNally's social media read. "Truly you make McNally's the Best Bar on Western."

McNally's thanked "the best bartenders ever" who have been proud to welcome so many. The bar also offered a tip of the hat to St. Catejan Parish—its home turf—and "especially Mrs. Coakley, who guided so many kids through the school from pre-K to 8th grade, that includes us."

McNally's also gave a shot-out to all the "amazing causes and organizations that have made McNally's the neighborhood joint."

"McNally's was never about being a business. It was about having a place to gather, to share our best moments and unfortunately sometimes our worst. We celebrated from birth to death and everything in between, as evident by the postings on the best bar sign ever," the social media post said. "McNally's was only possible because of the great people of this neighborhood. Thank you. Thank you."

For many years, McNally's has been known for its marquee sign that often put out messages taunting Cubs fans—being deep in White Sox fan territory as it is. The marquee has been seen with such messages posted as, "Go Sox & whoever plays the Cubs," and had a message openly rooting for Cleveland during the 2016 World Series.

In October 2016 shortly before the Cubs won the World Series, some Cubs fans made headlines for firing back. The satirical sports website The Heckler set up a GoFundMe with a goal of buying McNally's, which it called a "troll bar," and having it torn down.

There was no word late Wednesday on when the last day for McNally's will be. CBS News Chicago reached out, but has not heard back.