Severe weather led to flight cancellations, delays at Chicago airports amid holiday travel

The weather is blamed for nearly 100 flight cancellations at O'Hare Airport and some significant delays on Sunday amid holiday travel.

At last check Sunday night, O'Hare and Midway were both experiencing delays of around 45 minutes, better than earlier when the delays were closer to 90 minutes.

At Midway, heavy fog earlier caused problems for morning fliers — not ideal as passengers tried to travel for the tail end of this holiday weekend.

Big crowds coming through Terminal 1 at O'Hare, too. Arriving passengers reported some mid-air delays while departing flights patiently wait for their turn.

"They said the weather was bad, and they were limiting the planes coming in and that we would have to circle until they let us down," said Suzanne Gentry, who was visiting from Tampa, Florida.

"Right now, I don't feel anything because I'm just too tired and too sleepy. That's why," Emine Turkman, who was flying to Turkey.

TSA expected Sunday to have the heaviest traveler volume for the weekend, expecting about 2.86 million people to pass through the nation's security checkpoints.