Midday storm threat in Chicago area on Friday

Thunderstorms return to the Chicago area on Friday.

Most of the morning remains dry, but by lunchtime, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the Chicago area.

Storms could be severe, with a level 2 out of 5; a slight risk is in place. Damaging winds up to 60-65 miles per hour and large hail will be the primary threats.

Storms wind down late this evening.

Northwest Indiana preparing for storms amid ongoing power outages

It's day eleven without power for tens of thousands of people in Northwest Indiana as more storms move in on Friday.

There are still more than 44,000 NIPSCO customers without power.

The GEO Foundation School is the only one with power, and it's a place people are calling a lifeline as much of Gary remains in the dark.

The school will hold full classes and provide lunch and take-home dinners for its students, parents, and staff who are waking up in the dark yet again on Friday.

Lake County is one of 22 counties in Indiana to issue an emergency declaration, which will help bring in additional state resources.

There's also a state disaster relief fund now available--- impacted residents can qualify for emergency aid grants of up to $5,000. It's designed to help families secure any essential items they may need during this time.