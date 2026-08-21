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Midday storm threat in Chicago area on Friday

By
Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon
Meteorologist
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.
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Laura Bannon,
Asal Rezaei
Asal Rezaei
Reporter
Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.
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Asal Rezaei,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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Thunderstorms return to the Chicago area on Friday. 

Most of the morning remains dry, but by lunchtime, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the Chicago area. 

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Storms could be severe, with a level 2 out of 5; a slight risk is in place. Damaging winds up to 60-65 miles per hour and large hail will be the primary threats.

 Storms wind down late this evening. 

Northwest Indiana preparing for storms amid ongoing power outages

It's day eleven without power for tens of thousands of people in Northwest Indiana as more storms move in on Friday. 

There are still more than 44,000 NIPSCO customers without power.

The GEO Foundation School is the only one with power, and it's a place people are calling a lifeline as much of Gary remains in the dark. 

The school will hold full classes and provide lunch and take-home dinners for its students, parents, and staff who are waking up in the dark yet again on Friday. 

Lake County is one of 22 counties in Indiana to issue an emergency declaration, which will help bring in additional state resources.

There's also a state disaster relief fund now available--- impacted residents can qualify for emergency aid grants of up to $5,000. It's designed to help families secure any essential items they may need during this time.

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