Storm damage disrupts non-emergency dispatch calls in south Chicago suburbs

Damage from storms this week disrupted the non-emergency dispatch line and some other services in four south Chicago suburbs, but 911 emergency services were unaffected.

Spokesman Sean Howard said the non-emergency line and medical and fire alarm signals have been disrupted at the SouthCom Emergency Dispatch Center. The south suburbs of Matteson, Olympia Fields, Park Forest, and Richton Park were affected.

But all 911 emergency services remain fully operational, and Howard wrote that there is no risk to public safety. Anyone experiencing an emergency should call 911.

Emergency crews were working late Wednesday to restore all communication services. An update will be provided Thursday morning.