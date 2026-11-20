A suburban small business is struggling to fill their stall at crucial Chicago holiday markets this year after disastrous damage in their storage unit.

Jeff Larsen and his wife founded mushy Face Natural Pet Treats 16 years ago. The Christmas markets in Chicago generate the bulk of their annual sales.

"It makes or breaks us," he said.

Which is why this year they're panicked; their stall is sparse compared to every year before, and the handcrafted displays are noticeably absent, like their dog treat Christmas tree.

That's because the Larsens had been keeping their displays and some of their product in a storage unit at a Mini Mall Storage facility in West Chicago.

"I opened my unit and I was horrified to see my entire unit just covered in white dust," Larsen said.

In August, a subcontractor working above their unit cut into a concrete floor and accidentally cut through the metal decking underneath, allowing some wet concrete to leak through. When it dried, it turned into white silica dust.

But the damage wasn't just cosmetic. Larsen said he was warned that inhaling the concrete dust could post a health risk, and was advised to wear a respirator just to inspect the damage.

He said he expected a relatively quick fix since this clearly wasn't his fault, but that's not what happened.

"I did have one thing that I asked for: that it be someone who was familiar with this type of scenario and was certified in remediation," he said.

Larsen never dreamed that three months later, by the time the market opened, that he wouldn't have this sorted out.

The sub-contractor from Spiff Contracting is not a licensed remediation specialist, which the Larsens requested, so Spiff advised them to file a claim with the subcontractor's insurance

Last they heard from the insurance company, the whole matter is still pending.

Meanwhile, Mini Mall Storage said they've done their part to make sure the issue is investigated, but in the meantime Larsen continues to pay rent on the storage unit he can't use.

"This unit housed some of the stuff we needed for this event. And this was a time sensitive matter," he said.

In a statement, Spiff told CBS News Chicago Investigators, "Since we were not granted access to their unit, we expect the Adjuster to give a fair assessment and will compensate them for any reasonable damages."

Larsen said it's too late. And to add insult to injury, CBS News Chicago Investigators discovered the work on the unit above his wasn't even permitted, and the city of West Chicago is issuing a violation.

"Without a permit this should not have even happened, there should have been no work done in the first place," Larsen said.

Now the Larsens are just hoping they can sell enough of what they have left.

"If we don't do well here, this could be the end of a 16 year journey for us," Larsen said.