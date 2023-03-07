Watch CBS News
'Stop The Bleed' trauma kits will be installed around Wrigley Field

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Cubs will become the first Major League Baseball team to have "Stop The Bleed" kits around their ballpark.

The trauma kits include a tourniquet, wound packing gauze, a space blanket, trauma shears, an instructional manual, gloves and a marker.

They'll be around Wrigley Field to help in case someone is bleeding from an injury.                

Ballpark staff will be trained on how to apply direct pressure, pack the wound and apply a tourniquet to stop bleeding.

