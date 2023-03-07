'Stop The Bleed' trauma kits will be installed around Wrigley Field
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Cubs will become the first Major League Baseball team to have "Stop The Bleed" kits around their ballpark.
The trauma kits include a tourniquet, wound packing gauze, a space blanket, trauma shears, an instructional manual, gloves and a marker.
They'll be around Wrigley Field to help in case someone is bleeding from an injury.
Ballpark staff will be trained on how to apply direct pressure, pack the wound and apply a tourniquet to stop bleeding.
