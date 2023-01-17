Car speeds off with man on roof during chase on Near North Side; stolen car crashes nearby

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a wild afternoon on the Near North Side Tuesday, with two crime scenes within blocks.

As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, it started with reports of a crew breaking into cars, a police chase - and then blocks away and a short time later, a stolen car crash. At one point during the chase, a man got onto the roof of a car that went on to zoom off.

A camera mounted on an area business caught the chase in progress.

First, the camera shows outside of a white Jeep under the Brown and Purple Line 'L' tracks on Locust Street in the old Cabrini-Green area, where there were reports of a crew breaking into cars.

Police pull up to the crew. The gray Buick parked in front took off, and two people ran from police.

They ran down Locust Street, and then around the corner onto Orleans Street.

Police were seen right behind the suspects, chasing them.

At one point, one man was seen jumping on the hood of the white car. That car took off, and the man stayed on top of the car until it was out of view in the video.

About 20 minutes later, a crash transpired just a few blocks away at Orleans and Erie streets.

At 2:45 p.m., a stolen Infiniti Q50 was traveling at Erie and Orleans streets when it slammed into a Ford cargo van, police said. The driver of the Infiniti then lost control of the car and hit a lamp post, police said.

A crew then got out of the stolen car and ran. Police did not say how many got away.

Police are not saying if the two crimes, or two scenes, are connected quite yet - or if anyone is in custody.