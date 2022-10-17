2 arrested after crashing stolen car into parked vehicles in Auburn Gresham
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle into several parked cars in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, including a Chicago police cruiser.
Police said a stolen 2018 Hyundai Sonata going the wrong way in the 7600 block of South Green Street struck several parked cars, including a CPD squad car, around 12:30 a.m. Monday, before flipping onto its roof.
Two people who ran off from the car were arrested in the back yard of a home in the 7600 block of South Carpenter Street. Charges were pending Monday morning.
No one was injured.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.