2 arrested after crashing stolen car into parked vehicles in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle into several parked cars in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, including a Chicago police cruiser.

Police said a stolen 2018 Hyundai Sonata going the wrong way in the 7600 block of South Green Street struck several parked cars, including a CPD squad car, around 12:30 a.m. Monday, before flipping onto its roof.

Two people who ran off from the car were arrested in the back yard of a home in the 7600 block of South Carpenter Street. Charges were pending Monday morning.

No one was injured.