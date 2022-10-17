Watch CBS News
2 arrested after crashing stolen car into parked vehicles in Auburn Gresham

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Charges pending after stolen car hits parked vehicles in Auburn Gresham 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle into several parked cars in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, including a Chicago police cruiser.

Police said a stolen 2018 Hyundai Sonata going the wrong way in the 7600 block of South Green Street struck several parked cars, including a CPD squad car, around 12:30 a.m. Monday, before flipping onto its roof.

Two people who ran off from the car were arrested in the back yard of a home in the 7600 block of South Carpenter Street. Charges were pending Monday morning.

No one was injured.

First published on October 17, 2022 / 7:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

