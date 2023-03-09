One student hospitalized after stink bomb is set off in Chicago Lawn school

Student with asthma taken to hospital after stink bomb is set off in school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A student with asthma was taken to the hospital Thursday after a stink bomb was set off at a Southwest Side elementary school.

It happened Thursday morning at Fairfield Academy, at 6201 S. Fairfield Ave. in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The Fire Department said someone set off a stink bomb or fart spray at the school. It was not specified where in the school this happened.

One child with asthma was taken to the hospital from the scene.

"It caused some type of reaction, and we're here, but other kids had to go to the hospital," said parent Ashley Cooper. "It's scary."

The Fire Department said the canister that produced the odor was missing Thursday afternoon, and it is not known who set it off.