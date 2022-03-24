Stevie Nicks, Diana Ross, Common and Sting among artists on Ravinia Festival 2022 lineup

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Ravinia Festival concert lineup was released Thursday morning.

Stevie Nicks, Sting, Pitbull with special guest Iggy Azalea, Diana Ross and Erykah Badu are among the 50 artists performing at the summer music festival in Highland Park.

Common and Sheryl Crow are also among the 100 concerts at Ravinia Festival.

You can see the full summer concert lineup on the Ravinia Festival website.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on May 4.