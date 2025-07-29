Man charged with DUI, reckless homicide in crash that killed 5-year-old son in Lake County, Illinois

A man has been charged with driving under the influence of cannabis in a crash that killed his 5-year-old son and critically injured his 2-year-old son last year in Beach Park, Illinois.

Lake County Sheriff's officials said 35-year-old Steven McKnight Jr., of Zion, has been charged with two counts of aggravated DUI causing death, four counts of aggravated DUI causing bodily harm, one count of reckless homicide, and one count of endangering the life of a child causing death.

On Nov. 26, McKnight was driving south on Green Bay Road in a Chevrolet Malibu, just north of Hart Street in Beach Park, and illegally passing other cars by driving in the northbound lanes, when he crashed head-on into an oncoming GMC Sierra, according to sheriff's police.

Investigators determined McKnight was holding his 2-year-old son in his lap at the time of the crash. His 5-year-old son, Sy'mere McKnight, was in the back seat, and also was not wearing any sort of restraining device. Sy'mere was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined he died of blunt force injuries from the crash.

McKnight was seriously injured, and his 2-year-old son was critically injured, but survived.

The driver of the GMC was seriously injured, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Following an investigation into the cause of the crash, police determined McKnight was driving under the influence of cannabis at the time of the crash. He was arrested at his home in Zion on Thursday.

According to Lake County court records, McKnight was ordered held in jail while he awaits trial. He is due back in court on Aug. 7.