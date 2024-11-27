5-year-old killed, 2-year-old critically injured in head-on crash in Beach Park, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 5-year-old boy was killed, a 2-year-old boy was critically injured, and two men were seriously hurt in a head-on crash Tuesday evening in north suburban Beach Park.

Lake County Sheriff's officials said deputies responded to a crash around 5 p.m. on Green Bay Road, just north of Hart Street in Beach Park, where a Chevrolet Malibu and a GMC Sierra had collided.

Investigators determined the driver of the Malibu was headed south on Green Bay Road, and illegally passing other vehicles by driving in the northbound lanes, when he crashed head-on with the oncoming Sierra.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 24-year-old man from Waukegan, was holding his 2-year-old son in his lap while he was driving. The boy was critically injured, and the father was seriously injured.

The father told sheriff's deputies no one else was in the Chevrolet, but deputies later found his 5-year-old son under debris behind the back seat. The 5-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the 5-year-old as Sy'mere McKnight, of Zion. An autopsy determined he died of blunt force injuries from the crash.

Sheriff's officials said it was unclear why the father didn't tell deputies that Sy'mere was in the car. Neither of the children was properly secured in a child safety seat at the time of the crash.

The driver of the GMC was seriously injured, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sheriff's officials said the crash remained under investigation Wednesday morning, and charges were pending.