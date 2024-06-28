Steppenwolf Theatre founding member Laurie Metcalf stars in "Little Bear Ridge Road"

CHICAGO (CBS) — One of Steppenwolf Theatre's founding members is back in a powerful performance that is not to be missed.

In "Little Bear Ridge Road," award-winning actress Laurie Metcalf plays a reclusive woman reunited with her troubled and estranged nephew following the death of her drug-addicted brother.

She is comedic, poignant, and enormously real. Metcalf has made a career of playing prickly characters, winning four Emmys, two Tonys, and being nominated for an Oscar.

It all started with the Steppenwolf Theatre, where Metcalf was an original ensemble member.

"I came back to do specifically this play because of the audience. Because they have been so supportive to us. We're coming up on our 50th anniversary," Metcalf said.

What about the script that attracted Metcalf and director, two-time Tony winner, and Rockford native Joe Mantello?

"This play was written specifically for Laurie. It's like having a custom-made suit. It just fits you better," he said.

Metcalf said it was the first of its kind experience with a role tailored to her.

"It's so flattering. I mean, this has never happened to me before. How many actors can say that," Metcalf said.

So, what does a Laurie Metcalf role look like?

"I think it has some humor in it. I also think it has some heart to it. I like the balance of those two things coming together," Metcalf said. "I find those qualities in certain characters endearing in a weird sense. People who might not be the friendliest. I find the prickly ones really mesmerizing and a lot of fun to play," Metcalf said.

Metcalf was born in the Midwest and said the community and the people she surrounded herself with helped her launch her career in the theater.

"I was born in Carbondale, grew up in Edwardsville, went to school at Illinois State University, and happened to meet a bunch of people who wanted to start a theater company. If I hadn't have met those particular people, I don't think that I would probably even be an actor," Metcalf said.

Little Bear Ridge Road plays through August 4 at Steppenwolf Theatre.