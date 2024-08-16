Looking for "Late Show With Stephen Colbert" host in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Stephen Colbert is in town enjoying the sights of Chicago, here for the Democratic National Convention before he hosts the Late Show from the Auditorium Theatre next week.

Second City seems like a logical first stop for chatting with Kelly Leonard.

"One of my first hires was Stephen Colbert."

He remembers Colbert when he used to work at the box office and sold t-shirts.

"He held the record for the most sold t-shirts for like twenty years, and he's not happy that that record was broken. I will tell you that," Leonard said. "Presently, he is not inside the building."

Maybe social media is a better place to look, and Stephen Colbert of the Late Show did arrive at Wrigley Field on Friday.

"If he was here, I didn't see him," said Santos, who was selling t-shirts and missed him, but Sam didn't.

"I stood and took pictures and said, 'Welcome to Wrigley," and he said, 'Great to be here,'" Sam said. "It was brief, but he was extremely friendly, and a lot of people were snapping pictures around me," she said.

A source led CBS Chicago to Colbert's writer's room. He wasn't there.

Then, there was a hot lead to a Chicago hotdog stand.

"Who doesn't want to stop at the Weiner's Circle That ***hole will be here. Or that guy will be here. I'm sorry," said one worker.