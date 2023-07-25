Chicago First Alert Weather: It's steamy and could get stormy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Air Quality Alert is still in effect until midnight as wildfire smoke lingers, keeping a hazy sky, but we're staying dry heading into tonight.

The first storm chance arrives at daybreak, with gusty morning storms possible. CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist is thinking sometime between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Depending on how the atmosphere recovers from any morning activity, we could see storms return later in the afternoon, especially for northwest Indiana.

The Storm Prediction Center has Chicago at a level 2 for severe weather tomorrow, with a higher chance for LaPorte County and places to the east.

TONIGHT: HAZY & WARM. STORM CHANCE BY DAYBREAK. LOW 74.

WEDNESDAY: SCATTERED STORMS. SOME STRONG. HIGH 90.

THURSDAY: HOT & HUMID. HIGH 93.

