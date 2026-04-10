Part of State Street closing next week in downtown Chicago amid emergency repairs

Emergency sewer repairs are causing a major downtown Chicago road closure starting next week.

The Chicago Department of Transportation said southbound State Street will be closed between Wacker Drive and Randolph Street beginning Monday, April 13. The closure will officially begin at 9 a.m.

The transportation department said the emergency sewer repairs are connected to the ongoing State/Lake CTA Station reconstruction project.

The closure is expected to last approximately six weeks.

While northbound traffic along State Street will not be affected, southbound traffic, including CTA buses, will be detoured at Wacker Drive, Clark Street, and Washington Street.