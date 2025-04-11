Watch CBS News
State Street Bridge in downtown Chicago closing through mid-November for emergency repairs

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

CBS Chicago

The State Street Bridge over the Chicago River in downtown will close in just over two weeks for emergency repairs, and remain closed for months.

The Chicago Department of Transportation said it will begin emergency repair work on the bridge starting Monday, April 28. The bridge will be closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic until mid-November.

The repair work includes removing and replacing floor beans, fixing multiple center lock components, and additional viaduct repairs north of the bridge.

Northbound traffic will detour to westbound Wacker Drive, then northbound Dearborn Street, then eastbound Kinzie Street and then back to State Street.

Southbound traffic will detour to westbound Kinzie Street, then to southbound Clark Street, then to eastbound Wacker Drive, and then back onto State Street.

Pedestrians will be able to cross the river on the Dearborn Street or Wabash Avenue bridges. There is an existing protected bike lane for cyclists on Dearborn Street already.

CDOT and CTA are working to finalize reroutes for CTA service, and those will be announced at a later date. 

Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

