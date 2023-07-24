State police catch carjacking suspect after chase on Dan Ryan, foot pursuit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A carjacking suspect was in custody late Monday after leading Illinois state troopers on a chase and a foot pursuit.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. Monday on the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway at Garfield Boulevard.

Troopers tried to stop a stolen Volkswagen when the driver took off – and then tried to run into Beaubien Woods several miles away when he was cornered.

The troopers eventually caught up to the man, and he was apprehended.

Charges were pending late Monday.