Watch CBS News
Local News

"Starved Rock Killer" Chester Weger dies at 86, attorney confirms

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

"Starved Rock Killer" Chester Weger dies at 86, attorney confirms
"Starved Rock Killer" Chester Weger dies at 86, attorney confirms 00:34

Chester Weger, most infamously known as the "Starved Rock Killer," has died at age 86.

His longtime attorney Andy Hale confirmed his death, saying he died peacefully Sunday, surrounded by family. 

Weger became notorious after he was convicted in the murder of a woman in the Starved Rock State Park in 1960. He confessed to killing three women there when he was 21 years old, while he was a dishwasher at the lodge.

The bodies of Lillian Oetting, Mildred Lindquist and Frances Murphy were found partially nude and beaten to death in St. Louis Canyon in the state park. Eight months after, Weger told police he murdered three women from the Chicago suburbs.

Weger was tried for Oetting's murder and convicted; the murders of Murphy and Lindquist did not go to trial.

He later claimed he had been coerced into confessing, telling CBS News Chicago in 2010 that he had been threatened by the sheriff.

Weger was sentenced to life in prison for Oetting's death. He first applied for parole in 1972. Twenty-four of his parole requests were denied until 2019; he was released from prison in 2020.

Since his release, Weger had attempted to get a new trial for Oetting's murder, sticking to his claims of innocence. His request for a new trial was denied last week. 


Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.