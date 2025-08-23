Watch CBS News
Man stabbed outside Bally's temporary casino in downtown Chicago

Todd Feurer
Man wounded in stabbing outside Bally’s casino in River North
A man was stabbed outside the Bally's temporary casino Saturday evening in the River North neighborhood.

Police said, around 6:45 p.m., a 43-year-old man was in an alley near the casino in the first block of East Ohio Street, when someone stabbed him in the back and left arm.

The victim did not cooperate with police, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

It was not immediately clear if the victim had any connection to the casino.

No one was in custody Saturday night. Are 3 detectives were investigating.

