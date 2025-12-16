Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen, woman stabbed near CTA station in downtown Chicago

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A teen and a woman were stabbed near a CTA station in Chicago's Loop on Monday night. 

Chicago police said a 19-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were walking in the first block of North Wabash before 10 p.m. when two men approached them. 

Police said one of the men attacked both victims with a sharp object before running away. 

The 19-year-old woman was stabbed in the abdomen and taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition. 

The 15-year-old victim was stabbed in the hand and abdomen. He was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, where he was listed in good condition. 

No arrests have been made. Police said the men were wearing dark clothing at the time of the attack. 

Area three detectives are investigating.  

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue