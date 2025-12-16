Teen, woman stabbed near CTA station in downtown Chicago

A teen and a woman were stabbed near a CTA station in Chicago's Loop on Monday night.

Chicago police said a 19-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were walking in the first block of North Wabash before 10 p.m. when two men approached them.

Police said one of the men attacked both victims with a sharp object before running away.

The 19-year-old woman was stabbed in the abdomen and taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

The 15-year-old victim was stabbed in the hand and abdomen. He was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made. Police said the men were wearing dark clothing at the time of the attack.

Area three detectives are investigating.