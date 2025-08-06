16-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Chicago's South Loop

A 16-year-old girl was stabbed after an argument in Chicago's South Loop on Tuesday night.

Around 10 p.m., Chicago police responded to a disturbance call, in the 1100 block of South State Street, and found the teen with multiple stab wounds throughout her body. Police said she had gotten into an argument with someone who had not been identified.

The teen was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.