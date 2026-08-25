St. Walter-St. Benedict School starts new year on consolidated campus in Chicago

Two Catholic schools that merged in 2021 moved all of their classes to a single campus on Tuesday as they started the new school year.

St. Walter in the Morgan Park in Chicago and St. Benedict in south suburban Blue Island merged as part of a larger school consolidation plan by the Chicago Archdiocese in 2021.

Since then, students had been split between the two campuses, but on Tuesday, all of the students at St. Walter-St. Benedict began the school year at the same location at 117th and Western in Morgan Park.

School leaders said consolidating the campuses will help stabilize the school's financial outlook.

The Blue Island campus will remain open for school athletics and religious education.