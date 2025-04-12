St. Sabina holds early Easter event for survivors of gun violence

Egg hunts, easter baskets, and a big bunny; an event on Chicago's South Side on Saturday had all the hallmarks of a traditional Easter event. But this one was made special because all the guests had something in common – they all have lost a loved one to gun violence.

There was plenty of excitement at the early Easter event at St. Sabina Church, but in the halls of the church in Auburn Gresham, that energy doesn't slow down.

The guests were jumping for joy even before they stepped inside, and that joy only multiplied when the Easter Bunny arrived.

"We just want to them to come together, have fun, and don't think about the trauma that they are dealing with," said Pam Bosley, co-founder of the non-profit Purpose Over Pain, which sponsored the Ester Fun Day for children who have lost a parent or sibling to gun violence.

Bosley's son, Terrell, was killed unloading music equipment at a church in 2006. Bosley helped create Purpose Over Pain, a support group for the loved ones left behind by gun violence.

"Back then, they didn't have nothing for young people. So the goal is, I want to help people like my family," Bosley said.

This early Easter event has been held a few years running, and for Saturday's event, they had about 100 people sign up in advance.

"I only had two kids, so you know, it just was a big tragedy and loss for the family," said JoAnne Hill, who came with her two grandkids who never met their uncle, Timothy. "Try to keep your head up and move forward day by day."

Easter celebrates renewal and transformation.

"You know, it's uplifting. It's uplifting for me," Hill said.

The event gave families new memories to help heal old wounds.

Purpose Over Pain holds events year-round, but organizers said they're already preparing for their next big holiday – Mother's Day.