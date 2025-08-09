St. John, Indiana police detective Aaron Amptmeyer dies after suffering medical emergency while playing hockey

The northwest Indiana community of St. John is mourning the death of a police detective.

St. John police said Detective Aaron Amptmeyer was off-duty and playing hockey at the Midwest Training and Ice Center when he suffered a medical emergency around 10 p.m. on Friday.

Bystanders began performing CPR, and after medics responded to the scene, they rushed Amptmeyer to Franciscan St. Margaret Health in nearby Dyer, where he was pronounced dead.

Amptmeyer started his career as a police officer in 2005 in Gary before transferring to the force in Dyer in 2007, and joining the St. John Police Department in 2018, rising to the rank of detective and commander of the Northwest Regional SWAT Team.

"Detective Amptmeyer touched so many lives and has been so instrumental in developing young police officers," St. John Police Chief Steven Flores said in a statement. "He loved his SWAT team and all of us at St. John Police Department loved him. He was a devoted father to his lovely daughter who he cherished more than anything in the world. Aaron is loved and will be missed by so many. On behalf of the entire St. John Police Department, I want to extend our deepest sympathies to Aaron's family. Aaron will never be forgotten."