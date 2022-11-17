Watch CBS News
St. Ignatius varsity team to play first game Thursday after bus crash involving JV team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The St. Ignatius varsity hockey team plays tonight for the first time since the JV team was in a serious crash over the weekend.

The teams say they are motivated to play hard for their junior varsity teammates, whose season has been suspended.

Three students were seriously hurt, and two are still in the hospital at last check.

A semi-truck struck the Wolfpack hockey players' bus in Warsaw, Indiana.

At the time, a total of 23 student-athletes and two coaches were on the bus.

The semi-truck driver now faces dozens of felony charges.

The St. Ignatius varsity team will play Mount Carmel at 7:15 p.m. at the Morgan Park Sports Center.

