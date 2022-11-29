St. Ignatius hockey players file lawsuit against semi-truck driver who hit bus

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Sixteen St. Ignatius College Prep junior varsity hockey players, their parents and coaches filed a lawsuit after their team bus was hit by a semi- truck in Indiana earlier this month.

The lawsuit names the truck driver and two trucking companies accusing them of willful disregard of the safety of those on that bus.

The driver who hit the bus was identified as Victor Santos, 58, from Brooklyn, New York City. He was charged with 26 felony counts each of criminal recklessness and causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle – both felonies.

The lawsuit claims his blood alcohol level was almost twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Santos was stopped just after he drove off the road. He failed a breath test, police said.

Bond for Santos was set at a total of $77,500, with $2,500 cash required for his release. The 26 counts reflect the 26 people who had been on the St. Ignatius bus.

The crash sent 16 of the players to a local hospital at least three players were seriously hurt.

The injured players are expected to discuss the lawsuit later Tuesday during a press conference.