Body camera video shows officers shooting chainsaw-wielding man in nursing home in St. Charles, Illinois

Police officers who shot and killed a man who was wielding a chainsaw inside a seniors' assisted living center in St. Charles, Illinois, in December will not face any criminal charges, Kane County prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

Daniel H. Escalera, of Stockwell, Indiana, was shot and killed by police at the River Glen of St. Charles assisted living facility on Dec. 1, 2024.

Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser's office reviewed an Illinois State Police investigation of the shooting, and announced Tuesday that the shooting was justified, and none of the officers involved will face any criminal charges.

Body camera footage released by Mosser's office shows St. Charles police officers confronting Escalera inside the lobby and cafeteria of the building.

The first officer who arrived on the scene pointed a Taser at Escalera as he is trying to start the chainsaw, and repeatedly telling him to drop it.

Escalera apparently was trying to find his wife, and could be heard saying, "Where is she?"

"I just want my wife, man," Escalera said while repeatedly pulling on the chainsaw's cord.

After successfully starting up the chainsaw, an officer fired a Taser into his chest, knocking him to the ground in the facility's cafeteria, just feet away from two people sitting at a table.

Escalera then quickly got back on his feet and lunged toward the officer, who backed up into the lobby.

As more officers arrived inside the facility, Escalera moved into the lobby and raised the chainsaw over his head before charging at one of the officers. That officer fired two shots, which missed Escalera, who then collided with the officer, struck him with the chainsaw and dropped the chainsaw, police said. Mosser's office said that officer then shot Escalera in the arm after he dropped the chainsaw.

Escalera continued running into a nearby hallway, and one of the officers shot him in the chest while he was standing just inches away from a person in a wheelchair.

On the video, Escalera falls to the ground after being shot and officers can then be seen handcuffing him and providing first aid while calling for paramedics. Mosser's office said Escalera was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined Escalera died of multiple gunshot wounds. He also was diagnosed with methamphetamine intoxication. Mosser's office said toxicology reports showed he had amphetamines, methamphetamines, and olanzapine in his system. Olanzapine is a medication used to treat schizophrenia.

Mosser's office said, based on the video and other evidence, prosecutors "found no wrongdoing on the part of the officers" and closed the investigation without any charges against the officers.

"I first want to thank the St. Charles police officers for acting to de-escalate the situations before being forced to resort to the deadly use of force," Mosser said in a statement. "After a comprehensive and thorough review of the investigation into this tragic incident, it is clear that the officers here acted in accordance with both department policy and Illinois law. The evidence demonstrates that his actions were appropriate and justified in the circumstances."

Police have said Escalera had no ties to the area or the senior living center and had no previous encounters with St. Charles police. His reason for being in St. Charles is unknown.