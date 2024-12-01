Police shoot, kill man threatening assisted living residents with chainsaw in St. Charles, Illinois

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in St. Charles shot and killed a man they said was trying to attack officers and residents of a seniors' assisted living center with a chainsaw Sunday morning.

At 8:45 a.m., St. Charles police were called to the River Glen of St. Charles assisted living facility, at 975 N. 5th Ave. in the west Chicago suburb. The call had been about a man with no shirt on who had been wielding a chainsaw and trying to cut down a tree, police said.

But just before police arrived, witnesses said the man had gotten into the lobby of the assisted living center and was threatening residents with the chainsaw. After police arrived, the man went on trying to attack residents with the chainsaw and also threatening officers with it, police said.

Officers used a Taser on the man, but he did not stop, police said. An officer then shot the man, who was later pronounced dead at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, police said.

The man's name was being withheld late Sunday pending family notification.

Illinois State Police are investigating the use of force by St. Charles police, as per protocol. Illinois State Police said they will turn over all reports to the Kane County State's Attorney's office after their investigation.