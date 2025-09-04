Watch CBS News
Former St. Charles, Illinois youth center worker charged with misconduct for alleged sexual relationship

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

CBS Chicago

A former employee at a youth center in St. Charles, Illinois, has been charged after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a young man.  

The Kane County State's Attorney has charged Bryana Phelan with 15 felony counts of official misconduct.

Prosecutors say she was an employee at the Phoenix Emerging Adult Career and Education Center, a state-operated organization housing young adults between the ages of 17 and 20.

Prosecutors allege that between Nov. 11 and 15, 2024, Phelan had multiple sexual phone calls and engaged in sexual acts with a male over the age of 17. She also allegedly drove him around in a facility-owned vehicle for personal reasons. Department policies forbid socializing between staff and in-custody youth and from having sexual relations with the residents.

Phelan is due in court on Sept. 18. 

Sara Tenenbaum

