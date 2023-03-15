Watch CBS News
St. Baldrick's fundraisers return to Chicago area

By Jackie Kostek

CBS Chicago

 CHICAGO (CBS)-- St. Baldrick's is back and three local groups are going bald for a good cause. 

The Crown Point Community Schools, Edison Park Chamber of Commerce and Midwestern University SOMA are all participating in the head-shaving event to raise money for childhood cancer research.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek got a preview of one of the events at Crown Point High School. One brave student got his head shaved live on air. 

"I just really support the cause," The student said. "I don't mind getting my head shaved."

Angie Keaveney a teacher and sponsor of Key Club at Crown Point High School said the group has a goal of raising $50,000.

"It really says a lot about the heart of people here in Crown Point," Keaveney said. 

In the last 13 years, this event has raised over $702,000. 

Jackie Kostek is a reporter and anchor, covering both news and sports for CBS2 Chicago

March 15, 2023

