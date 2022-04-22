St. Anthony Hospital patient care technician accused of sexually assaulting patients

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A worker at a Chicago hospital stood accused Thursday night of sexually assaulting two patients in his care.

Kevin Childs, 30, was a patient care technician at St. Anthony Hospital, at 2875 W. 19th St. at the juncture of Lawndale and Little Village.

Cook County Sheriff's office

A lawsuit alleges Childs was giving a 52-year-old woman a sponge bath when he sexually assaulted her back in January.

Another patient claims Childs did the same thing to her a week earlier.

Childs has been charged criminally and is being held without bond.

Guy A. Medaglia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Saint Anthony Hospital, released this statement: