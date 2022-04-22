St. Anthony Hospital patient care technician accused of sexually assaulting patients
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A worker at a Chicago hospital stood accused Thursday night of sexually assaulting two patients in his care.
Kevin Childs, 30, was a patient care technician at St. Anthony Hospital, at 2875 W. 19th St. at the juncture of Lawndale and Little Village.
A lawsuit alleges Childs was giving a 52-year-old woman a sponge bath when he sexually assaulted her back in January.
Another patient claims Childs did the same thing to her a week earlier.
Childs has been charged criminally and is being held without bond.
Guy A. Medaglia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Saint Anthony Hospital, released this statement:
"This is a hospital with a thousand-person staff dedicated to the health and wellness of our community. When made aware of a single case in January, an internal investigation was initiated. We took the accusation very seriously, notified the Chicago Police Department, and continue to cooperate with its investigation. Our absolute and unwavering priority is the health and safety of our patients. This individual is no longer employed by the hospital."
