ISP: Trooper hospitalized after squad car struck on westbound Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – An Illinois State Police trooper is hurt after their squad car was hit while attending to a separate crash on the Eisenhower Expressway Saturday evening.

ISP said around 6:22 p.m. the trooper was handling a traffic crash on westbound I-290 with emergency lights activated. The squad car was on the left shoulder when a blue 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan traveling westbound struck the rear of the car.

The Trooper was inside the squad car at the time of the crash and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Jasmine Solano, 27, of Des Plaines, was issued a citation for violating Scott's Law – failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. She was also cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and illegal transportation of alcohol by driver.

So far this year, ISP had four Move Over Law-related crashes. In 2022, ISP had 23 Move Over Law-related crashes where eight Troopers sustained injuries.